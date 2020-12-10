Old hymn resonates with Arcadia Chorale members

In their video, members of the Arcadia Chorale harmonize on the serene yet haunting chords of “How Can I Keep From Singing?”

But when the Scranton-based group watched and listened to the recording for the first time, their theme might have been “how can I keep from crying?”

“There were a lot of (happy) tears shed at the reveal party,” director Matthew Rupcich recalled in a telephone interview. “It was a very powerful moment, very healing, very cathartic.”

If you search out this 4-minute video online, you might be amazed to see about 20 members of the chorale standing on steps at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton, singing without masks as Rupcich directs.

And you might wonder, how did they manage that?

But, appearances to the contrary, they were not in the church together.

Thanks to technology and an engineer’s skill, each singer was recorded by himself or herself, standing alone in the church as Rupcich directed.

Then Carl Shinko from Longfooter Productions, the group’s audio and video engineer, who had recorded each individual singer, “dropped” their images into a 3D image of the church sanctuary so that it would appear that they were all there at the same time.

“We wanted it to look like a live performance, but it is not,” Rupcich said. “It was a very cool process.”

“It took a lot of time and coordination and energy to make this happen,” the director said, explaining the chorale’s recently formed Health and Wellness Committee, which includes a medical doctor and two nurses, came up with a plan.

“Because of the pandemic we had to think creatively, how we could do a recording safely,” he said.

On one very busy day, Rupcich recalled, all the singers came in separately, at 20 to 30 minute intervals. Two microphones were set up and the singers alternated using them. While one mic was being used, the other was cleaned.

“It was an all-day sing from 9 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m.,” he said. “The only people there were the sound engineer and myself.”

About two weeks later, the singers returned and, separately, sang again for the video recording this time dressed in their performance attire.

“Most of them were videotaped using a green screen behind them. We videotaped them singing along with (the previously recorded) recording, using three different camera angles.”

The procedure involves more than 22 audio recordings, more than 22 video recordings plus 2,400 still photographs that Shinko had shot to create the 3D image of the stairs at the performance venue.

The chosen song begins with the words “My life flows on in endless song, above earth’s lamentation,” and its refrain includes the sentiment “No storm can shake my inmost calm, while to that rock I’m clinging. It sounds and echoes in my soul. How can I keep from singing?”

“The text is originally a Christian hymn,” Rupcich said, explaining composer Robert Lowry wrote it during the 1800s and the modern arrangement the Chorale used is by Z. Randall Stroope from Oklahoma State University.

Describing it as “absolutely” appropriate for the pandemic, the director said, “It says that no matter what circumstances you are under, you can still sing. That text resonated with everybody … a lot of people have been singing in their homes, singing outside, but not with others. This was a creative opportunity to ‘come together’ to sing.”

Rupcich knew it would be possible to give a virtual concert via Zoom, but he thought that would look like “a Brady Bunch concert,” with all the faces in separate blocks.

“I wanted this to be different,” he said.

Music lovers are welcome to download the arrangement for free. “We’re not charging anybody,” the director said. “We just wanted to get our voices out there.”

The group’s next plans are to release, perhaps on Dec. 14, a similarly produced recording of “O Nata Lux,” by Morton Lauridesen, a Latin piece written as a chant. “The text is talking about Jesus’ birth and that he is the light of the world. This is our piece for Christmas,” Rupcich said.

In the spring they plan to record Billy Joel’s “And So It Goes.”

“How Can I Keep from Singing?” can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=E2sBi9uaEQM/.