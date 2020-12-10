🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man suffering a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said the man drove himself to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital when he realized he was bleeding from his arm at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

While officers were responding to the hospital, they received reports people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other in the area of North River and Union streets.

The gunshot victim told police he passed a vehicle on River Street when he was shot.

A GMC Denali with bullet holes was seized by police.

Police said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.