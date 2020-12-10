🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, Sen. John Yudichak said he has also tested positive.

In an emailed statement, Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said after experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms this week, he consulted with his primary care physician who recommended Yudichak undergo a COVID-19 test.

“The COVID-19 test came back positive, and I am currently in isolation at home and following all CDC and Department of Health guidelines,” Yudichak said. “With recent news that Gov. Tom Wolf has also tested positive for COVID-19, it is a somber reminder that novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted every citizen, every business, and every community in Pennsylvania.”

Yudichak went on to say, “With the promising news of an effective vaccine on the horizon, it is my hope that we can, as one Pennsylvania family, work together to finally end the terrible impact the COVID-19 virus has wrought on our families and our Commonwealth. I am grateful for the kindness exhibited by the people of northeastern Pennsylvania, especially our front-line healthcare heroes, who have helped countless families recover from COVID-19.”

Gov. Wolf announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at home.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Wolf said in a statement. “I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.”

Wolf said he is continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of his duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe,” Wolf said.