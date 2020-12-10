🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Township police Thursday filed additional charges against a man accused of robbing another man during what was described as a meeting for sex last month.

Barry Eugene Young Jr., 24, of Leesburg, Fla., was arrested at a residence in Blakley in Lackawanna County on Nov. 26, hours after a man told Wright Township police he was robbed in the parking lot of Weis Market on South Mountain Boulevard.

The victim told police he was meeting a man he met online for sex when he was robbed, court records say.

Young was initially charged with robbery, criminal use of a communication facility and reckless endangerment.

Police withdrew those charges and refiled charges of robbery, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, illegal possession of a firearm, criminal use of communication facility and three counts of receiving stolen property against Young.

Young was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail. O’Donnell deemed Young a flight risk and a danger to society.

Police allege Young was in possession of a .380-caliber handgun he used in the robbery. The firearm was later found to be stolen from a Scranton residence where Young was allowed to stay for several days in November.

According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday:

The victim told police he met a man on a social media site and arraigned to meet for sex. He parked in the market’s parking lot when the man, identified as Young, showed up in a Jeep and got into his Honda Accord, saying, “Hello,” and his friends call him Chubby Wubby.

Young allegedly told the man, “I’m sorry I have to do this, but I’m getting initiated in a gang,” while brandishing a handgun.”

Young told the man if he didn’t do as he says, other gang members would shoot up his vehicle and instructed the man to empty his wallet.

Police in the complaint said Young exited the victim’s Honda with $400 before driving away in the Jeep.

Police traced the Jeep to a residence in Scranton and learned from the vehicle owner she loaned the Jeep to her brother, who was with Young for most of Nov. 26. The brother dropped Young off at a residence in Blakley where he was arrested.

After Young was arrested, police said he made statements about the alleged robbery.

Police in the complaint say Young told them he met a man on a dating website who asked to meet. Young claimed the man asked him to bring him mushrooms and weed for $550, the complaint says.

Young alleged he was going to rip off the man by giving him a McDonald’s bag filled with garbage and not drugs. Young described himself as a “PIN” on the dating website as he told police he is not homosexual but gets the men he meets what they need, the complaint says.

Police said Young was in possession of $600 when he was arrested.