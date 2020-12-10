🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count is now at 343.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 12,222.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 6,175 cases and 238 deaths; Monroe County has 4,399 cases and 168 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 11,972 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 457,289.

There are 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27–Dec. 3, stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, there were 248 new deaths reported for a total of 12,010 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 25,792 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,993,507 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 41,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,742 cases among employees, for a total of 49,477 at 1,373 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 7,249 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,260 of our total cases are among health care workers.