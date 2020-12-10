🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A crash directly outside of the Times Leader turned into a hit-and-run in front of numerous witnesses, including reporters.

The accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, in which two cars collided at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Market Street. A blue vehicle came to a stop further down the block near Penn Place, while a silver vehicle stopped with significant damage in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the silver vehicle appeared to be unconscious for a moment, but suddenly jumped into a black Ford F-150 that was passing by before driving away, abandoning the silver car in the process. It’s unclear if the drivers of the two vehicles knew each other before the incident.

Wilkes-Barre Police are currently on-scene investigating. It’s unclear if anyone was seriously injured in the accident. We will update this story as new information becomes available.