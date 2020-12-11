🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — A Larksville girl is determined to see her “great idea” through to success.

Lana Eiden, the 7-year-old Girl Scout Daisy, is asking people to donate new toys for children in need that she, with the help of her mom and others, will distribute to area children in need for Christmas.

Lana has placed two large bins in the lobby of the Larksville Borough Municipal Building for donors to drop off the toys. After a first week of zero donations, the project has turned around, making Lana very happy.

“Wow! Look at all the toys donated for kids in need!” Lana exclaimed when she got to the municipal building the other day. Her mom, Bessie O’Brien, said most of the toys donated to date are for older children. She said Lana is hoping to get toys donated for infants and toddlers, but toys for all ages are welcome.

”Lana is looking for infant toys to age 4 for girls and boys, as well as toys for some older kids and toys for teenaged boys and girls,” her mom said. “Any age appropriate toys are welcome.

“Lana just wants to make sure all kids any age get a gift for Christmas. She also wants to thank the people that have donated already to her cause. She hopes everyone will have a Merry Christmas.”

Donated toys will be accepted through Dec. 13, and can be dropped off at the Larksville Borough Municipal Building lobby on State Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donors can also contact Lana and her family at 570-852-1663 to make arrangements.

O’Brien said the toys will be distributed to families that have been identified through the Wilkes-Barre Church of Christ, 563 Mott St., Sugar Notch.

Bessie has also set up a Facebook page for her organization — Families Helping Families Out — https://www.facebook.com/groups/1548257348678366 .

When Lana came up with the idea to ask for toy donations for children in need, she said her mother told her she has a lot of toys, “but there are a lot of children who don’t have any.”

Lana said. “So I got this great idea to help families get nice toys for their children so they have a Merry Christmas.”

Lana is in her second year of “Daisy” with the Girl Scouts Unit 331.

“In Girl Scouts, we learn how to help people out,” Bessie said. “This has been a difficult year. We wanted to do what we could to help.”

Bessie said she and her husband, Christopher O’Brien, teach their kids to never take for granted what they have..

“We don’t need help this year,” she said. “But there are many families with children that do need help.”

Lana said she asks people to donate new toys that will be given to the families in time for Christmas.

Bessie and Christopher have three children: Lana, 7; Alijah, 3 1/2; and Nevaeh, 2.

On the Families Helping Families Out Organization Facebook page, it states:

“This little Girl Scout is back at it again. She wants to help families for Christmas so she is doing a toy drive. You can drop off your donations at Larksville Municipal Building. We have our bin there now. Toys for any age boy or girl. Thank you for your help.

”This group is for families in need of help with clothes and stuff for babies, like toys. We do this with donations from people. We are collecting kids clothes in any sizes and up. Also we will be collecting toys for kids of all ages, as will as baby items to help families that are in need.”