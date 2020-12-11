🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police captured an 18-year-old man from Old Forge after he abandoned a vehicle involved in a pursuit that ended on a dead end in Warrior Run early Friday morning.

Michael Anthony Young, of Franklin Street, was a passenger in a Chevrolet city police attempted to stop when the driver ignored a stop sign at Stanton and South Sherman streets at about 3:40 a.m., according to court records.

Police said the driver turned onto Hazle Street and passed through red traffic signals at Hazle and Parrish streets and Hazle and Blackman streets.

The driver accelerated at a high rate of speed on Main Street through Ashley and Preston in Hanover Township, and passed a vehicle in a no passing zone before entering Sugar Notch, police said.

Police said the driver continued onto Chestnut Street in Warrior Run and turned onto Slope Street, before turning onto Holly Street.

When the Chevrolet reached a dead end, police said the driver and Young abandoned the vehicle as it was in motion.

The vehicle struck a large rock and came to a stop in the area of 58 Holly St.

An officer yelled commands for the driver and Young to stop fleeing.

When the officer lost sight of the driver, the officer chased Young who ran into a creek.

Young refused to stop and was stunned by the officer using a Taser, according to court records.

Police said the Chevrolet was reported stolen in Carbondale. A rifle and 18 22-caliber rounds were found in the back seat of the Chevrolet, the complaint says.

Police said the rifle was reported stolen.

After Young was arrested, he told police he was with his friend he knows only as “DW” and they were out on a “blunt ride,” smoking marijuana while driving around.

When the officer attempted the traffic stop and activated the cruiser’s emergency lights, Young asked “DW” if the car was valid. Young claimed “DW” told him the car was stolen, the complaint says.

Police said Young admitted he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Young was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and underage drinking. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.