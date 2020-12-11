🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count is now at 348.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 12,478.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 6,358 cases and 244 deaths; Monroe County has 4,475 cases and 170 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 12,745 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 470,034.

There are 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27–Dec. 3, stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, there were 225 new deaths reported for a total of 12,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 28,466 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,009,510 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 42,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,841 cases among employees, for a total of 50,221 at 1,381 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,425 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,424 of our total cases are among health care workers.