‘Santa’s Workshop’ outside of the Good Shepherd Academy for the ‘Light up GSA’ event. Volunteers dressed up and helped spread holiday cheer to students of the Good shepherd Academy and their families as they drove through.

KINGSTON — Despite the toll the pandemic has taken on our community, people are still hungry to come together and get into the Christmas spirit.

Like other schools, The Good Shepherd Academy can’t have a traditional holiday celebration, so a group of teachers came together to create a drive-thru outdoor event called Light Up GSA.

It kicked off Friday night, with cars slowly passing through the school’s parking lot, crusing by trees decorated by each class.

“No matter what, this brought the GSA community together as a family for the first time since last March,” Good Shepherd Academy principal James Jones said.

Once turning into the parking lot, visitors saw volunteers dressed up as elves working in Santa’s workshop, a fire truck with multiple firefighters and Santa himself. The drive-thru also had Olaf and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” together with baby goats and the school’s tiger mascot.

At the end of the drive-thru was a mailbox, accompanied by two postal service trucks to mail students letters off to Santa.

“We really wanted to do this because we aren’t all in school together right now,” said Joann Dutko, one of teachers on the planning committee. “We wanted to do something that would bring us all together.”

“It was needed and I said if anything is going to cure the darkness it is going to be light,” Jones said. “So I said let’s light up GSA.”

The trees in front of GSA will be illuminated tonight and tomorrow, and as well as on Dec. 18, 19 and 20, according to the school’s Facebook page.

“It’s the anticipation of seeing something beautiful and we haven’t seen anything beautiful since March,” Jones said. “It’s great to bring something like this into people’s lives and I think that’s what we were all called here for.”