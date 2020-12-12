🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority will receive more than $110,000 in federal funding to assist veterans at risk of homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the local public housing authority was among five throughout Pennsylvania awarded approximately $900,000 in rental assistance for 126 homeless veterans.

A total of $110,092 in funding was awarded to the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority for 19 vouchers through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program.

Judy Kosloski, executive director of the WBHA, said it’s been participating in the program since 2009 and has vouchers for 152 veterans. In 2018 the WBHA received two awards for a total of $66,136 for 11 vouchers.

“The program is for vets who are homeless or are near homeless,” Kosloski said Friday.

The social work department of the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center provides referrals to the WBHA, Kosloski said. The VA Medical Center has a 13-county coverage are, so some of the program participants live outside Wilkes-Barre. They pay between 30% and 40% of their income toward rent for private housing, Kosloski said.

“They’re out in the community. Some of them are families. It’s mostly singles,” Kosloski said.

The HUD-VASH program combines rental assistance with VA case management and clinical services.

“A component of the Housing Choice Voucher program, HUD-VASH vouchers enable homeless veterans to obtain affordable, decent housing in the private market. These vouchers are important tools in helping communities effectively end homelessness among veterans,” HUD said.

The other awards were to:

• Philadelphia Housing Authority, 23 vouchers, $164,264.

• York Housing Authority, six vouchers, $30,812.

• Housing Authority of the County of Chester, 68 vouchers, $542,852.

• Housing Authority of the County of Jefferson, 10 vouchers, $44,398.