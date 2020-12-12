🔊 Listen to this

In this pre-pandemic file photo, Bill Jones, Tom Makowski and Alana Roberts pass out the book Zach’s Alligator at the Nanticoke Pre-K on Tuesday morning in celebration of the Dolly Parton Library program with United Way.

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones. President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, said the demand for his agency’s services is increasing, but revenues are declining.

Jones said every day he thinks about the 32 programs provided by the 20 funded partners and nearly one dozen other initiatives the organization has created to help children and families living in poverty.

“These days, there is a lot more to think about,” Jones said.

Jones said the United Way and its partners are seeing a significant increase in the need for services as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, Jones said, raising the resources to support these programs in the future has sharply declined and that worries him.

“We anticipated that this year’s campaign would face some real headwinds,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 storm has been even bigger than expected and its aftermath will be with us for a long time.”

Jones, in his ninth year as the organization’s president/CEO, said that campaign contributions are down by more than a quarter of a million dollars compared to this same week in last year’s campaign.

Jones said this is a trend that has him very concerned because it will impact the work the organization can do in the future to assist children and families in need.

Over the past five years, the United Way campaign has typically average $3.5 million.

“A 10% to 15% decrease in the campaign is real money,” Jones said.

He pointed to the higher unemployment rate, the economic slowdown experienced by many companies, and the uncertainty about the future as some of the key factors for the lagging campaign.

Six years ago, the United Way of Wyoming Valley adopted childhood poverty as its new strategic focus. Fundraising campaigns support this work as well as “safety net” issues like housing and basic needs.

Before the pandemic, Jones said one in every four children in Luzerne County under the age of 18 were living in poverty.

“At 26.5%, Luzerne County’s childhood poverty rate is well above state and national averages and while data is not yet available, it is estimated that the childhood poverty numbers have worsened.,” Jones said.

Campaign Chair, Attorney Paul Rushton of Rosenn, Jenkins and Greenwald, has volunteered for a number of United Way campaigns in the past and now he also serves on the organization’s Board of Directors.

“United Way’s focus of children and families in poverty is a meaningful and just cause,” Rushton said. “I see how hard the organization is working to help those in need and I would like to encourage all those who can help, to please do. Every dollar counts and every gift is appreciated.”

Rushton said he particularly appreciates the programs that are helping at-risk kids with their educational foundation.

“The emphasis on brain development, kindergarten readiness, and reading is going to change lives in the future.” Rushton said. “When children succeed, the community succeeds.”

Rushton and Jones said that although the campaign is trending down, it is far from over.

“As we are going into the holiday season, we are asking the community to help,” said Rushton.

How you can help:

Contributions to the United Way may be made:

• By going to the organization’s website at — www.unitedwaywb.org.

• Texting the word SUPPORT to 26989.

• Mailing a gift to 100 North Pennsylvania Ave. 2nd Floor, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

• Or by calling the office at 570-829-6711, ext. 1249.