FORTY FORT — Council member Kristy Dadurka said when she would walk along Wyoming Avenue, she would imagine seeing hometown hero banners lining both sides of the road.

Dadurka said she wanted to do a project similar to others done in neighboring towns.

“I have the utmost respect for our men and women who have served in the military and I think it is a beautiful way to represent that sacrifice,” Dadurka said. “Along with my fellow councilman Frank Mazza and Mayor Andy Tuzinski, we met with the Forty Fort Lions Club and were able to get this project up and running. I am very much looking forward to the spring and taking that morning walk under the photos of our local heroes.“

Dadurka said the banners will be displayed for a three-year period at which time they will be evaluated for wear and tear. Neither the Forty Fort Lions nor Forty Fort Borough will be responsible for any environmental damage to the banner. A damaged banner will be considered the responsibility of the family and will be returned to the family. Arrangements will be made to reorder damaged banners.

Joe Shields, chairman of the Forty Fort Lions Club, said the Forty Fort Hometown Heroes Banner is a new project which has recently begun.

“The members of the club feel that it allows us to recognize the everyday heroes that live in Forty Fort, as well as those heroes that are no longer with us,” Shields said. “It also gives us the opportunity to give back to our community as a thank you for all of the support that they have given our club over the past 44 years.”

Dadurka said the banner applications will be posted on the borough website and Facebook page, and will be distributed to every resident after the new year when with the new recycling calendar.

Dadurka said the banners will be constructed of heavy duty vinyl and are 30 inches wide by 60 inches tall. The initial cost per banner is $200 for the production, installation, removal and storage of the banner.

Each banner will be erected before Memorial Day and taken down in November around Veterans Day. Placement location of the banner is not guaranteed. Applications must be received by Friday, March 26, 2021.

The photo for each banner should preferably be the honoree’s service picture of him or her in uniform. Original photos work best. Copies or cell phone pictures of an original are not recommended. No group photos will be accepted.

Applicants grant the Forty Fort Lions permission to use the attached photo for the Forty Fort Hometown Heroes program.