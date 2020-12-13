🔊 Listen to this

As we’re all hunkering down amid the governor’s latest closure of some everyday businesses, I know many are feeling sad.

Sad that these orders are in place, sad that we’re not allowed to frequent some of our favorite places and sad that we’re not better off after dealing with this pandemic for the last nine months.

There are perhaps no words to comfort the business owners, waiters and waitresses, bartenders, gym and theatre staffers and all those affected. Especially around the holidays when people need those paychecks and tips more than ever.

I wish our beloved restaurants had more of a heads up about the closure, as many had already purchased their food and supplies for the weekend.

It’s disappointing, but I do appreciate the efforts by our state officials to try to mitigate the virus spread.

With Christmas right around the corner, we have some opportunity to help these businesses as they weather this storm.

Since our hospitality industry has felt much of the brunt, I know I’ll be buying as many restaurant gift cards as possible this year. These places need the cash flow and sales, and everyone will be ready for a night out to eat once this is over.

We can also help these businesses by sharing their Facebook updates, encouraging friends to follow them on social media and safely visiting for outdoor dining and takeout where possible.

Similarly, we can call or e-mail our gyms, theatres, entertainment venues and the like to see about obtaining gift cards.

And we should check on all of the workers who will go jobless for the next three weeks (let’s hope it’s just for three weeks).

They’ll need our friendship, reassurance and compassion.

Despite these and other sad stories about COVID-19 on our news pages, there are uplifting ones as well, like the story reporter Bill O’Boyle wrote on Friday. I’m trying to focus on these types of stories quite a bit.

His story discussed 7-year-old Lana Eiden on a holiday mission to provide toys for children in need.

She recognized how lucky she’s been to have so many toys, so she wanted to help other kids who weren’t as fortunate.

To be that thoughtful and caring at that age is notable, and I’m always so glad when we’re able to highlight those types of stories.

As we go through these next few weeks, I hope we as a community can focus on as many of these good acts as possible.

We can try to take our mind off the disappointment and sadness we feel for our friends who are suffering.

We have to stay safe, stay thoughtful (like Lana) and keep ourselves focused on making the most of our holidays.

I’ve heard the saying many times before that “this too shall pass” and it rings true now. It will just take time.