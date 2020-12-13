🔊 Listen to this

SUGAR NOTCH — State police at Wyoming arrested Erik Michael Watkins after a 60-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to 301 Maffett St. for a domestic dispute just before 2 a.m. and found Patricia Watkins, 60, deceased.

Watkins, 39 was arrested and charged with an open count of criminal homicide. He was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

