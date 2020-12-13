🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count is now at 362.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 12,984.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 6,541 cases and 247 deaths; Monroe County has 4,646 cases and 174 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 11,084 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 481,118.

The state does not release a daily statewide report on Sundays. A two-day report will be out on Monday.

There were 5,668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,151 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by over 4,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 through Dec. 11, stood at 16.2%.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.