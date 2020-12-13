🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — Representatives of the Caithness Freedom Generating Station recently presented a $21,000 donation to the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Co., the fourth installment of a long-term commitment to the fire company and the community.

“This year has brought substantial challenges to nearly all aspects of life in communities across the commonwealth, including first responders. Caithness Moxie Freedom is pleased to continue its support of local volunteer first responders and the dedicated, critical service they provide in our community,” said Ross D. Ain, president of Caithness Energy LLC.

The Freedom team has supported several public improvement projects in Salem Township and the surrounding area totaling more than $800,000 designated for completed community projects and future commitments. This includes a long-term commitment made to the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Co. through 2038.

“We are grateful for this partnership with Caithness Freedom Generating Station, as it ensures we can continue to provide lifesaving services to the residents of Salem Township and surrounding municipalities,” Salem Township Volunteer Fire Co. member Joshua Schweitzer said.

Caithness Energy LLC partnered with Moxie Energy LLC to develop the generating station, an approximately 1,050-megawatt natural gas-fired greenfield power project in Salem Township. The Freedom Generating Station entered commercial operation in September 2018 and can provide enough power to supply approximately 900,000 homes throughout the region.