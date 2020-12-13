🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he fired a series of gunshots in the area of 20th and Locust streets.

Yelfrinso Nunez Cruz, 27, of Hazleton was arrested and arraigned Sunday after he allegedly fired around eight gunshots in various directions.

Officers from the Hazleton City Police Department were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m. for reported gunshots.

It was discovered during the investigation on scene that a male had exited a gray SUV in the middle of the intersection and started walking away from the vehicle. As he did this, he brandished a handgun and began firing multiple rounds in various directions.

Police were able to track Nunez Cruz to a backyard in the area, where they discovered him hiding and took him into custody without incident. Nunez Cruz was found to still be in possession of the handgun that police believe was used in the incident.

Nunez Cruz was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew C. Christopher and charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

He was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail, and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 21.