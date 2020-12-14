🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 275 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count is now at 364.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 13,259.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 6,638 cases and 247 deaths; Monroe County has 4,737 cases and 174 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,962 new cases, in addition to 10,684 new cases reported Sunday, Dec. 13, for a two-day total of 18,646 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 499,764.

There are 5,970 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,227 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,900 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4–Dec. 10, stood at 16.2%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, there were 201 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, there were 129 new deaths reported for a total of 12,565 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 31,922 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,060,689 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,081 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,992 cases among employees, for a total of 52,073 at 1,403 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 7,477 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,705 of our total cases are among health care workers.