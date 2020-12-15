🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis holds up a photo of the suspect in Saturday night’s homicide at Craig’s Food Mart in Hazleton.

This is the truck that investigators believe that the unidentified female patron left Craig’s Food Mart in.

This is the vehicle that investigators believe that the shooter fled the scene in.

This individual is wanted after he allegedly shot and killed Ashokkumar Patel while attempting to rob Craig’s Food Mart in Hazleton on Saturday.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying this woman, who is believed to have been the last customer inside Craig’s Food Mart before the shooting on Saturday.

HAZLETON — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Hazleton City Police Department are seeking public assistance in their investigation into a homicide that took place on Saturday night.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis held a press conference at Hazleton City Hall on Monday evening to update the public into her office’s investigation of the murder of Ashokkumar Patel, 50, at Craig’s Food Mart on Saturday.

Patel was working the counter at Craig’s Food Mart when an unidentified male walked into the store and shot Patel once. The shooter was wearing a Nike sweatshirt colored red or orange, and took an unknown amount of money from behind the counter before leaving the store.

Salavantis held up a picture of the suspect captured on surveillance footage while underscoring the cruelty of the crime.

“Ashokkumar Patel was murdered in a cruel and violent ambush while he worked to support himself and his family,” Salavantis said. “Mr. Patel did nothing to provoke his killer and the preliminary investigation reveals that the shooter walked into the store to commit a robbery and shot Mr. Patel for no other reason than to avoid leaving a witness behind.”

Investigators believe that the shooter fled the scene in a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Salavantis is also seeking the public’s help in indeitifying a female patron of Craig’s Food Mart from Saturday night, believed to be the last person inside the store prior to the murder, other than Patel and the unknown shooter.

The female is believed to have left the store in a white Ram Rebel pickup truck with the rear license plate partially secured to the top right corner of the truck.

“We believe that this person may have relevant information to the case,” Salavantis said.

Salavantis said that Patel was believed to be a Hazleton resident, and was not the owner of Craig’s Food Mart but rather an essential worker. Patel’s family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the shooter, the female patron or the location of either vehicles described is asked to contact the Hazleton City Police Department at 570-479-4940 ext. 6.

“This should be the season of peace and joy. Instead as the pandemic rages, an essential worker supporting his family was murdered in cold blood,” Salavantis said.

“We will not rest until justice is served for this innocent man and his family and the peace and joy that the people of Hazleton demand is restored.”