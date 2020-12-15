🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is expected to see some heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions starting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service’s Binghamton office has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Luzerne County, that will go into effect at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The watch also includes Lackawanna, Wyoming, Pike and Wayne County, as well.

Heavy snow is expected to fall across the area throughout much of Wednesday afternoon and evening before tapering off sometime Thursday morning. The watch is expected to be lifted at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The advisory says to expect six inches of snow or more to accumulate. A graphic posted on NWS Binghamton’s website indicates that Luzerne County could receive anywhere from 12-18 inches of snow over the course of the storm.

The inclement weather is expected to create difficult traveling conditions soon after the snow begins, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing throughout the snowfall. The conditions would impact commuters on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Strong winds blowing 10-20 mph may also cause some blowing snow and power outages in the area, as well.