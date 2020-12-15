🔊 Listen to this

Jets come and go at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in this file photo.

AVOCA — United Express will resume daily, non-stop service between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) and Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday, airport officials announced Monday.

Two daily flights departing AVP to Dulles will occur at 8 a.m. and 3:18 p.m., with two daily arrivals from Dulles scheduled for 11:53 a.m. and 7:03 p.m.

“We’re pleased to resume these flights between AVP and Dulles as they will allow our leisure and business travelers to access a key destination while also affording connections to hundreds of other locations,” said Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., the airport’s executive director. “United Express’ interest in resuming air service to this market is also an important step in re-building our air traffic offerings in light of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Beardsley pointed out that this Thursday’s schedule will include only one departure at 3:18 p.m. and the two arrivals. The twice daily departures commence on Dec. 18.

Beardsley said airport staff have developed extensive safety precautions since March to mitigate COVID-19 impacts, including touchless ticket check-in; reduced TSA wait times; social distancing and more frequent disinfection cleanings of waiting areas; and streamlined breezeway and boarding processes.

Other flight availabilities from the airport continue in operation including Charlotte and Chicago.

At its November meeting, the Bi-County Airport Board also announced the airport is partnering with Boscov’s Department Store to provide two non-stop flights to Orlando, Florida, staring in March of 2021.

Beardsley said Boscov’s will begin offering the Orlando flights the week of March 7-13 and continue through 2021 for the weeks of March 14-20, April 11-24, May 9-22, June 20-July 3, Sept. 19-25, Oct. 10-23, Nov. 14-27 and Dec. 5-11. Beardsley said the flights will depart at 8 a.m. on Sunday mornings and return the following Saturday evening.

The airport lost its Florida service when Allegiant Air left AVP in January of 2018.

At the November meeting, Beardsley said travelers should give themselves extra time when flying during the holidays. He said AVP also recommends all passengers abide by the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While traveling, wearing masks and social distancing should be expected.