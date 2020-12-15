🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday released a statement that said several known personal items, including Richard’s Walski’s PA Driver’s license, were discovered where the human remains were located on Dec. 12 along the Susquehanna River.

“Investigators have not yet confirmed a cause of death,” the statement said. “Confirmation of the identity of the person whose remains were uncovered is pending further scientific examination. Further details will be released as they become available.”

The area where the human remains were discovered is consistent with, but beyond the immediate area of several searches conducted by PSP and the DA’s Office during the search for Richard Walski, 47, who is currently charged with the criminal homicide of his wife, Patricia Walski, in August 2020.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming was notified that human remains were discovered along the Susquehanna River in Newport Township. Upon investigation by the Troop P Major Case Team and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, badly decomposed human remains were located overlooking the Susquehanna River just north of the Garden Drive-In.

State police have charged Walski in the fatal shooting of his wife, whose body was found inside the couple’s Larksville residence two weeks after investigators believed she was killed.

The body of Patricia Walski, 38, was found by Larksville police conducting a welfare check at 195 Schrader St. on Aug. 13. Her body was found in a garbage bag covered with laundry in a first floor bathroom, court records say.

An autopsy showed she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators located Richard Walski’s Chevrolet Colorado under the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge where he frequently fished the Susquehanna River. Keys were inside the truck.

The couple’s 2-year-old chocolate Lab, Yukon, was found in the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke on Aug. 25.