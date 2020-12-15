🔊 Listen to this

A homeless man is in custody after police say he used a hatchet take several men hostage in a Kingston home until they were eventually able to escape.

Absalom Edward Major, 22, is facing a slew of charges, including felony counts of criminal trespass, burglary and aggravated assault along with a total of nine misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and several related counts.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a report of a hostage situation at 116 Center Avenue, but learned that the complainant had managed to escape and get to a nearby Turkey Hill. The call came in just before midnight on Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they learned that Major had followed the complainant and two of the other alleged victims to the Turkey Hill and was inside. The caller told officers that Major had a hatchet and multiple knives.

When Major left the Turkey Hill, officers held his arms to prevent him from accessing any of the weapons, and Major admitted to possessing an ax in his sweatshirt. Officers attempted to take Major into custody, but they say he attempted to get away before officers tackled him to the ground and cuffed him.

Officers confirmed he had a hatchet, along with several knives of various lengths.

The hostage situation

Once Major was in custody, police were able to interview the five men he allegedly took hostage. They were transported to Kingston Police headquarters to provide a video statement.

There, two of the alleged victims told officers that they had encountered Major at the Turkey Hill at about 9 p.m. Monday, while he was there with another man. One of the victims said he told the man Major was with that he had a nice vest, and Major took offense, thinking the comment was an insult.

The alleged victims said they explained it was a compliment and were able to leave the Turkey Hill, but heard a pounding at their door of the Center Avenue about an hour and a half later.

When one of the men went to the door to see who was knocking, they say Major forced his way into the home, brandishing the hatchet and telling the men they were not allowed to leave the home. Major allegedly told them to put their cell phones on the table so they couldn’t call police.

Major allegedly told them he needed a ride to the Eagle Ridge Apartments, but the men said that none of them drove. Major began to tell them that his girlfriend had cheated on him, before allegedly saying that “since bad was done to him, that he would have to do bad to others.”

Major allegedly held the hatchet to one of the victims’ necks, telling him that it looked “tender.” The men also said he brandished the knives he had.

The alleged victims said they tried to calm Major, complementing his watch and his clothing, and then tried to convince him to walk to Turkey Hill to get a drink. On the walk, Major was distracted by a vehicle with its hazard lights on, and he allegedly began dragging the hatchet’s blade against the hood while questioning the alleged victims about who owned the car.

While some of the men explained that none of them owned it, the man who eventually called the police was able to flee to Turkey Hill, contacting 911.

Major was arraigned Monday morning by Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, who set Major’s bail at $250,000. He remains locked up for lack of bail.

Major’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.