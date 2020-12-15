Home News Local Times Leader P.M. Update: Tuesday, Dec. 15 NewsLocal Times Leader P.M. Update: Tuesday, Dec. 15 By Times Leader - December 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update: Snow preparations, a hostage situation in Kingston, the Golden Throne toilet ceremony and more. Check it out: Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 29.3 ° F 33 ° 24 ° 88 % 3.5mph 90 % Wed 30 ° Thu 29 ° Fri 27 ° Sat 32 ° Sun 30 °