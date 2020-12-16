🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported a one-day record 485 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count is now at 389.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 13,883.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 6,862 cases and 253 deaths; Monroe County has 4,871 cases and 179 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 10,049 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 519,369.

There are 6,295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,264 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4–Dec. 10, stood at 16.2%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, there were 278 new deaths reported for a total of 13,168 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 46,175 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,086,059 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,287 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,306 cases among employees, for a total of 53,593 at 1,417 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 7,559 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,904 of our total cases are among health care workers.