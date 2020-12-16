🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A total of 13 people were displaced by a fire in Nanticoke that broke out Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on the 500 block of East Main Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department.

Fire crews found a working fire on one side of the home, and began to douse the flames from nearby hydrants.

According to fire crews, the fire was quickly contained to the room of origin, but other apartments in the building suffered smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross responded to help find alternative housing for seven adults and six children.

The Nanticoke City Fire Department was assisted by the city police department and DPW, along with crews from Kingston and Hanover Township.