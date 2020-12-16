🔊 Listen to this

It hasn’t started to snow yet here in Wilkes-Barre, but it’s coming, and both the state and local municipalities are asking for cooperation.

As of about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service is predicting as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow throughout much of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a dramatic increase from the 12 to 18 inches the NWS was predicting on Tuesday night.

The NWS is warning of snowfall rates of as much as 2 to 3 inches per hour, starting essentially any minute now. Strong winds of between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour, can be expected.

Travel is strongly discouraged, with PennDOT reducing speed limits in our area, effective 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Motorists on Interstates 81 and 80 are limited to speeds of 45 miles per hour.

Trucks must travel in the right lane of highways for as long as this speed limit is in effect.

Vehicle restrictions

Numerous roads are under Level 1 restrictions, meaning the following types of travel are strictly prohibited:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

• Motorcycles.

Road restrictions

A list of roads with Level 1 restrictions are as follows:

• All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

• Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

• Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

• Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border;

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

• Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676;

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295;

• All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border; and

• All northbound and southbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate 476) from Interstate 76 to the Clark Summit interchange.

Municipal announcements

Local municipalities are also asking civilians to help stay safe.

The City of Wilkes-Barre is preparing for the arrival of the impending snowstorm, which has a 98% chance of producing 8 inches of snow or more, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also predicts the storm will produce snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour overnight, with a total accumulation of 18-24 inches in the Wilkes-Barre area.

The Department of Public Works has salt available and trucks are ready to plow streets throughout the duration of the storm. Cooperation of the residents of Wilkes-Barre is vital to DPW effectively removing the snow, therefore allowing for emergency vehicles to safely travel.

The city asks the following of residents, in order to expedite removal of snow on city streets:

• Do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

• If possible, remove vehicles from the street and park in your driveway if available.

• Do not push snow into the street.

LCTA changes

The Luzerne County Transit Authority also announced numerous changes to its routes. On Wednesday night, there will be no fixed route night service runs on routes 51, 52, 53, 54 and 55. All other routes will be ending at normal times at the Intermodal Center, except there will be no 6:30 p.n. trip for route 18.

On Thursday, LCTA Fixed Routes will be on snow routes and will not begin service until 9 a.m., but the LCTA does acknowledge that the start time may be pushed later depending on conditions.