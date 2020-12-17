Home News P.M. Update: Thursday, Dec. 17 News P.M. Update: Thursday, Dec. 17 By Times Leader - December 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray is here with your P.M. Update: The storm could have been worse, and warmer temperatures lie ahead. Also: Another record day of COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County; could SCI Dallas be a factor? Weather Wilkes-Barre few clouds enter location 25.9 ° F 28.4 ° 23 ° 58 % 1.3mph 20 % Fri 25 ° Sat 27 ° Sun 35 ° Mon 35 ° Tue 36 °