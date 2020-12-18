🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County colleges and universities are re-evaluating plans for the start of the spring semester in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted the state to urge remote-only learning.

Luzerne County Community College, which had already pushed re-opening from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, will delay it further, starting school on Feb. 1, President Thomas Leary said in a written response to a question about reaction to the state recommendation.

“We’ve modified college facilities to provide a safe learning and working environment and as of now are planning to offer students a choice by providing both online and in-person classes in the spring. College officials will continue to monitor all recommended guidance from the appropriate agencies.”

King’s College offered a written statement as well, noting the school has already decided to delay the start of school by two weeks.

“We are planning on a new and expanded surveillance testing program and are in the process of upgrading our health safety protocols. The safety of students, faculty, and staff are at the forefront of our planning. While we hopefully await the arrival of the new COVID -19 vaccine, we are doubling down on efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Misericordia University Chief of Staff Jim Roberts said via email that the school is “establishing a comprehensive plan for COVID testing on campus” as Gov. Tom Wolf recommended last month, as well as other measures.

“While a combination of in-person, online, and hybrid learning was already in place for the spring 2021 semester as it was in the fall, the university is further reviewing additional options in keeping with the Commonwealth’s recommendations about delayed starts and expansion of online learning. Many on campus are working through the multiple options and their complexities and consequences. We will share the next steps with our campus community as soon as we can. We know this is a high priority for our community.”

Wilkes University Communications Director Gabrielle D’Amico said via email that the start of undergraduate classes has been moved from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, with the last day of instruction set for May 13 and final exams slated for May 15-22. Currently, the plan is to hold classes face-to-face, online and in blended formats.

“Should the health situation warrant, we can begin our semester online and bring our students back to campus when it is safe to do so. We will continue to monitor the virus and carefully consider advice from the Governor’s office as well as the departments of health and education.”

Wilkes will also require all undergraduate students to present negative results from a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their return. A positive test would delay a student’s return until cleared to attend classes, though remote learning arrangements will be made.

Other moves at Wilkes include holding classes during the traditional spring break of the first week of March, addition of two Wellness days on Mar. 2 and April 28 so students can have some downtime to deal with the added stress of the pandemic, and rescheduling commencement ceremonies intended to recognize 2020 and 2021 graduates from May 22-23 to Memorial Day weekend.