Brooks hails compromise; Brown says layoffs ‘confirmed’ by council’s actions

WILKES-BARRE — After weeks of stalemate, city council on Thursday night passed a 2021 budget.

But Mayor George Brown was none-too-pleased with some last-minute amendments made to proposed changes he was offering, as well as approval of significant changes to other parts of the budget, suggesting that council passed a budget that is simply “not realistic.”

Thursday’s city council meeting came one day after Brown made an attempt to compromise again on his proposed $53.2 million budget, locked in stalemate after council blocked in it mid-November.

Brown on Wednesday had made a series of proposed changes to his budget, including:

• An increase of the city’s annual recycling fee from $50 to $80 (he had originally proposed $100).

• An increase of the annual sewage fee for residential homes from $50 to $85 (again, originally $100).

• An increase of the rental inspection fee from $75 to $100 (a new proposal).

Brown told council on Thursday that he was not sure that these increases — lower than initially proposed, or mentioned for the first time in the case of the rental inspection fee — would be able to stave off layoffs for the city, but that he believed they would at least minimize the layoffs.

Councilman Tony Brooks, though, proposed two amendments to Brown’s proposals, raising the recycling and sewer fees to only $75 each, while agreeing to leave the proposed increase for the rental inspection fee in place.

Brooks’ amendments to Brown’s proposals were passed by council, with three members of council voting in favor, and Councilmen Mike Belusko and Bill Barrett voting against the amendments.

With the amendments made, council then passed the ordinance making the changes, with Belusko and Barrett again voting against them.

Brooks also proposed a series of other changes to the budget, as follows:

• A decrease of the city’s overtime budget by $200,000.

• A decrease of the workers’ compensation budget by $200,000.

• An agenda to aggressively pursue outstanding recycling and sewer fees to bring in $600,000 in revenue, at $300,000 each.

Additionally, Councilwoman Beth Gilbert-McBride proposed an increase of the total fine revenue by $100,000.

These proposed amendments to the budget also passed with Belusko and Barrett dissenting.

With the proposed changes put into place, council then unanimously passed the budget.

After it was passed, Brooks praised council’s work.

“The mayor asked for a $53 million budget and we gave him a $53 million budget,” Brooks said, saying that the budget was balanced. “We met the mayor halfway in a compromise.”

Brooks added that he hopes council is able to find a way to use state funding to lessen the impact of some of the fee increases for some of the city’s neediest senior citizens, but continued to maintain that the finalized budget was meeting the mayor “halfway.”

Brown, though, didn’t seem to agree.

“You raised fluff numbers and reduced numbers that are real,” Brown said, especially condemning council’s decision to decrease workers’ compensation and overtime.

“We might have one case that costs us $200,000,” Brown said, before saying that Thursday’s snow removal was done with DPW workers who had to work overtime. “The service today was done on overtime.”

Brown blasted council, saying the budget just wasn’t realistic.

“I can veto this budget, but I’m not gonna do that,” he said. “I’m gonna run this city on the budget you put together and we are not gonna be able to run the city.

“You asked me about possible layoffs, and this was just confirmed today,” Brown went on.

Additional approvals

Besides approving the budget, council also approved having the city explore selling the former First National Bank building, located between 59 and 63 Public Square.

The building would be sold to property developer George M. Albert at a rate of $400,000, significantly above the appraised $260,000 value of the building.

Additionally, council approved the sale of a blighted property, located at 101 and 103 Westminster Street, to Deepak Juneja, at a rate of $2,500. Mayor Brown said this money would be used to fund other blight projects.