PITTSTON TWP. — Despite the continuing decline in passenger activity at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Executive Director Carl Beardsley Thursday said he is “cautiously optimistic” that business will get better.

“We are seeing that our load factor is heading in the right directon,” Beardsley reported at the monthly virtual meeting of the Bi-County Airport Board.

Beardsley’s report noted that passenger enplanements for the month of November 2020 decreased 67.1% to 7,498 from 22,790 in the month of November 2019. When compared directly with the month of November 2019, Beardsley said the decrease is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enplanements for November 2020 compared to enplanements for November 2018 decreased by 15,561 or 67.5% — also due to the pandemic.

In November 2020, Beardsley said 392 departing flights were cancelled — all for the COVID-19 pandemic. This accounts for 22,362 (73.9%) out of a total 30,640 departure seats. Also, 390 arriving flights were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Beardsley announced that United Express would resume daily, non-stop service between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) and Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday — the day of today’s meeting.

Two daily flights departing AVP to Dulles occur at 8 a.m. and 3:18 p.m., with two daily arrivals from Dulles scheduled for 11:53 a.m. and 7:03 p.m.

“We’re pleased to resume these flights between AVP and Dulles as they will allow our leisure and business travelers to access a key destination while also affording connections to hundreds of other locations,” said Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., the airport’s executive director. “United Express’ interest in resuming air service to this market is also an important step in re-building our air traffic offerings in light of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Other flight availabilities from the airport continue in operation including Charlotte and Chicago.

At its November meeting, the Bi-County Airport Board also announced the airport is partnering with Boscov’s Department Store to provide two non-stop flights to Orlando, Florida, staring in March of 2021.

Beardsley said travelers should give themselves extra time when flying during the holidays. He said AVP also recommends all passengers abide by the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While traveling, wearing masks and social distancing should be expected.

In other business, the board:

• Heard a presentation by Katie Leonard, President of Johnson College, who requested a letter of support for programs at the school. The board approved the request.

• Heard a report that the Hertz Corporation filed for protection under chapter 11. Hertz Corporation and their sister companies have provided car rental service at AVP for many years.

Hertz Corporation requested that the airport consent to extend the current Rejection/Assumption Deadline by five (5) months, to May 21, 2021.

• Approved an amendment to the Airport Rental Car Concession Agreement regarding the car rental rates and charges agreement between Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC., Hertz Corporation and Penrac, LLC and the Bi-County Airport Board dba the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

After careful calculation, Beardsley said the airport has determined the best way to maintain financial health, cash flow, and maintaining service at AVP, would be to institute a rates and charges adjustment agreement. The airport has offered this agreement to all car rentals at AVP in compliance with FAA grant assurances.