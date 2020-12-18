Event being kept small due to COVID-19, snow

HANOVER TWP. — They reached their goal, and then some.

Members of the Shawnee Fort Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will once again be participating in National Wreaths Across America Day with an observation at Hanover Green Cemetery on Saturday.

In their second year placing wreaths on veterans’ graves at Hanover Green, they had hoped to attract sponsors for 600, surpassing their goal from last year. They managed to top that, hitting 630.

That is the good news.

While the ceremony will go on as planned Saturday, chapter members say they will not be looking for volunteers and public participation, as earlier announced.

Due to the worsening pandemic and this week’s heavy snowfall, they’re looking to keep the gathering small, and have enough people who can help place the wreaths.

They did, however, express thanks to members of the public and groups who helped raise funds to purchase the wreaths, including Mission BBQ.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad, according to the nonprofit group’s website. There is no cost for groups to participate, except for obtaining wreaths.

Hanover Green is the final resting place for more than 1,600 people who served in America’s armed forces from the American Revolution to the modern era.