🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — One person died in a fire Friday morning in Newport Township.

According to township officials, the fire occurred at 7:27 a.m. at 322 Old Newport St. in the Sheatown section of the township.

Officials said one person died in the fire. The owner of the rental property is Charles Gmiter, officials said.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was at the scene to conduct an investigation of the cause of the fire.

Check back at timesleader.com for updates.