PLAINS TWP. — With the COVID-19 virus continuing to infect thousands of people across the country and hundreds here every day, a temporary drive-thru testing location opened Friday outside Mohegan Sun Pocono casino.

The site can administer up to 450 tests per day. While hundreds turned out for the free tests on Friday, the average time it took for each car to get through the line was roughly 30 to 40 minutes, Luzerne County EMA Director Lucy Morgan said Friday evening.

“There were many planning sessions that have gone on to make sure this goes as smoothly as possible,” she continued. “I was at the casino every day for a week.”

The testing site operates on first-come, first-served basis, and no appointment is required. The tests are available to anyone age 3 and up, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday through Dec. 22. Patients are encouraged to bring photo identification or an insurance card, and registration will be completed on-site.

Officials ask that patients remain in their car while awaiting their tests.

Those tested are asked to self-quarantine while awaiting test results, which should arrive within two to seven days, officials said.

Those testing positive will receive a phone call, while secure emails will be sent to those who are negative.

Communications about testing results will come from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which has a contract with the state to provide testing in communities in need across the state.

Location was key

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has said it is among the latest in a pop-up testing program rotating through 61 counties over a 12-week period. The counties with regional drive-through or indoor walk-in locations changes weekly.

In addition to Luzerne, four other counties are in the latest testing site mix: Cambria, Franklin, Mercer and Montour.

The casino site made sense because the facility is currently closed due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent COVID-19 restrictions order, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri said recently.

The casino provides a large staging area with the ability take large quantities of cars and quickly administer tests, Morgan explained.

The state previously operated a drive-through testing site in April at the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township. Pedri said the arena is in a more congested area that required additional traffic control.

“We are working with the Sheriff’s department and they are taking care of traffic control and security,” Morgan said of the casino site.

“We wanted to make sure we picked a good location that didn’t want to affect the local community if there was a surge,” she said. “The traffic pattern was excellent today. We didn’t spill out onto (Route) 315 and cars were in and out within 30 to 40 minutes.”