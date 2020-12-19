🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count has reached 400.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 14,983.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 7,286 cases and 256 deaths; Monroe County has 5,125 cases and 185 deaths.

On Friday, the Department of Health opened a free drive-thru testing at Mohegan Sun Casino in Plains Township.

The site will be open open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

As many as 450 people can be tested per day on a first-come, first-serve basis; no registration is required.

This week, Geisinger and Commonwealth Health began providing the COVID-19 vaccine to staff.

The Department of Health that there were 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 548,489.

There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4–Dec. 10, stood at 16.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 18, there were 217 new deaths reported for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 39,924 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,131,631 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,616 cases among employees, for a total of 55,805 at 1,428 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 8,065 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,656 of our total cases are among health care workers.