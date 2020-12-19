🔊 Listen to this

The Wolf Administration this week issued recommendations to help individuals and families stay safe during the 2020 holiday season.

Families are encouraged to hold virtual gatherings to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The CDC indicates that small household gatherings are a large contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and exposure at these events can follow and spread once the holidays are over.

The Administration strongly recommends against participating in holiday gatherings with individuals or groups outside of your household, especially for individuals who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 infection, which includes older adults, individuals with certain medical conditions, and any resident of a long-term care facility.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and as we enter flu season, it’s important that we continue to take this virus seriously. That means continuing to wear masks and forego social gatherings, even holiday gatherings, to protect those we love,” said Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller. “There are massive surges of positive COVID-19 cases in the majority of Pennsylvania counties, and protecting those most vulnerable for severe COVID-19 infection is critical. I urge everyone to remember the risks and do what we can to keep each other, our loved ones, and vulnerable people safe this holiday season.”

The departments of Health and Human Services have issued guidance to all long-term care facilities and nursing homes to go over with their residents to make sure they are safe over the holidays. Those who are at increased risk to severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in the same household.

Addressing the needs of

older adults during holidays

Under normal circumstances, the holiday season can be a stressful time for many people, including older adults. But this is a holiday season like no other, happening during what may be the most challenging year many have ever faced, particularly older adults who have been struggling throughout this year because of the lack of both family and personal connections.

The Department of Aging and Pennsylvania Council on Aging have worked throughout the pandemic on solutions to help older adults meet many challenges of this pandemic including social isolation.

Resources include: an online COVID-19 Resource guide for older adults, a new health and wellness guide titled Strengthening Older Lives Online (SOLO), and a family support forum called the Virtual Family Council, which holds bi-weekly virtual support meetings for families with loved ones who are living in long-term care facilities.

Information about all of these resources can be found on the Department of Aging’s website — www.aging.pa.gov.

“Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked diligently to address the needs of older Pennsylvanians, especially those that were at risk of or actually socially isolated,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “The forced isolation of COVID-19 intensified this problem. So we adapted our services to provide support and resources to help Pennsylvania seniors maintain good mental and physical health and we want to ensure they are aware of these services especially during this holiday season.”

Mental health

People who experience feelings of anxiety or depression may experience more distress during the holiday season than during normal times. Given the challenges we are all currently facing, all Pennsylvanians should take extra care to be mindful of their mental health and tend to their overall health and wellness during this time.

DHS’ mental health support & referral helpline, Persevere PA, is available 24/7 and is a free resource staffed by skilled and compassionate caseworkers available to counsel Pennsylvanians struggling with anxiety and other challenging emotions.

The helpline caseworkers can refer callers to community-based resources that can further help to meet individual needs. Pennsylvanians can contact Persevere PA at 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600.

If you or someone you love is in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers who need immediate assistance can call 1-888-628-9454.

For more information on the latest guidance on COVID-19, visit www.health.pa.gov.

Veterans’ Trust Fund

grant opportunities

Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that the 2020-21 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will award up to $800,000 in VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

“Veterans make incredible sacrifices in service to our nation, but there are times when these American patriots and their families need help after transitioning back to civilian life,” Wolf said. “Organizations and advocates who support veterans are vital, but many of them could not exist or function optimally without help from important resources like the Veterans’ Trust Fund. Likewise, the Fund could not exist without the contributions of generous Pennsylvanians who are truly heroes helping heroes.”

Grants will be considered in the following areas:

• Up to $150,000 in grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans’ affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The areas of emphasis for applicants in this category are veterans’ outreach and veterans’ court programs.

• Up to $650,000 in grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are homelessness, behavioral health initiatives and veterans’ courts.

Eligible applicants from either category may also submit applications for programs addressing newly identified, unmet or emerging needs of veterans and their families.

Since the grant program began in 2013,180 grants totaling $4,532,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

Shapiro shuts down

student loan scam

Attorney General Josh Shapiro this week announced that the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has shut down a California-based company that was allegedly operating an illegal student loan forgiveness scheme that took advantage of Pennsylvanians, many of which were already struggling to keep up with their student loan payments.

“The settlement my office negotiated today ensures this company won’t be able to scam hardworking Pennsylvanians struggling to pay off their student loans,” Shapiro said. “Under this agreement, the company must cease operations in Pennsylvania and return $74,000 to PA consumers. Consumers should remember: Only scammers promise fast loan forgiveness. Consumers should never pay upfront fees for help. If you think you’re being scammed, I want to hear from you.”

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General entered into a settlement in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) with United Holdings Group, LLC, which does business as “Student Education Center” (“SEC”). The AVC requires the company to cease operations in Pennsylvania, refund $74,000 in fees Pennsylvania consumers paid the company, and pay $50,000 in costs and penalties.

According to the Commonwealth’s investigation, SEC made telephone solicitation calls to Pennsylvania consumers and offered their services to reduce or eliminate consumers’ student loan debt; used false advertising tactics on its website; and posted fraudulent reviews — purporting to be from customers all over the country — on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

SEC’s website stated that once a consumer was approved, they were “all set up with the new servicer,” when, in fact, SEC was not a servicer and typically did not change the borrower’s servicer. The AVC also alleges that SEC tricked more than 200 consumers into paying hundreds to thousands of dollars in fees for enrolling them into Income Driven Plans (“IDR”), which are free to enroll in.