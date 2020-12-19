Service allows for preplanning of funerals

When thinking of the end of one’s life, comfort and care – both for the individual and for families – are two characteristics many hope to be present.

Locally, through the introduction of the Everdays service, the Wilkes-Barre and Avoca locations of the Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral Home, along with Everdays founder, Mark Alhermizi, hope to increase the presence of these elements in the realm of funeral planning.

Everdays is a digital funeral platform, which includes a free text-message notification service, informing friends and family of a passing, as well as a space where individuals can upload messages, photos and video in remembrance of a loved one. Additionally, through the Everdays service, funeral arrangements can be pre-planned and paid for in advance, alleviate worry for surviving family members.

“Just like you need to have life insurance to take care of your kids, or an education fund, you need to have your funeral set up,” said Alhermizi. “You can give them money, but you can’t help them with the emotional burden, because you’ll be gone. All you can do is help to limit that burden by having things set up in advance.”

According to Alhermizi, the creation of Everydays was motivated by the unexpected passing of his parents, in addition to his involvement in the planning of services to memorialize them.

“For a family member, when this happens to them, they’re so grief-stricken,” explained Alhermizi. “To also add on top of that grief, the administrative function, the event planning function, the invitation function — it’s just so much, and most of us go through it, as only three percent of funerals are planned.”

Everdays offers three packages for pre-planning one’s funeral, with options ranging from basic services to multi-day arrangements, allowing individuals to choose an option which best suits their wishes.

For Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral Home owner, Brian Leffler, the ability to pre-plan in a comfortable environment is among the biggest advantages of the Everdays service.

“For the consumer and for the families we serve, a big benefit is being able to make arrangements at home, at their own leisure,” explained Leffler. “It’s no pressure. They don’t have to sit at a funeral home, which a lot of people are nervous to do.”

Additionally, Leffler feels the service is beneficial due to its ability to connect family members and friends from across the country.

“People are more spread out now-a-days and families are all over the place,” said Leffler. “It’s a good way for them to reach everybody and put the word out.”

While the Everdays service and platform are in a soft-launch period, a national launch of the service is expected within 90 days. For more information on Everdays or the Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral Home, visit everdays.com and kniffenfuneralhome.com.