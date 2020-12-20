🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count has reached 404.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 15,135.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 7,386 cases and 256 deaths; Monroe County has 5,206 cases and 186 deaths.

On Friday, the Department of Health opened a free drive-thru testing at Mohegan Sun Casino in Plains Township.

The site will be open open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

As many as 450 people can be tested per day on a first-come, first-serve basis; no registration is required.

This week, Geisinger and Commonwealth Health began providing the COVID-19 vaccine to staff.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported that there were 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 548,489.

The state does not release an update on Sunday — a two-day report will be issued Monday.