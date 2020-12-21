🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count has reached 406.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 15,340.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 7,499 cases and 257 deaths; Monroe County has 5,293 cases and 186 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,887 new cases on Monday in addition to 7,213 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 15,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 563,589.

There are 6,074 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,230 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11–Dec. 17, stood at 15.8%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, there were 99 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, there were 57 new deaths reported for a total of 13,981 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 41,316 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,160,075 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,682 cases among employees, for a total of 56,629 at 1,431 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 8,079 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,779 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14.

Through Dec. 20:

• 97 hospitals have received 97,500 vaccine doses.

• 17,700 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

On Friday, the Department of Health opened a free drive-thru testing at Mohegan Sun Casino in Plains Township.

The site is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Tuesday.

As many as 450 people can be tested per day on a first-come, first-serve basis; no registration is required.

Last week, Geisinger and Commonwealth Health began providing the COVID-19 vaccine to staff.

On Monday, Rite Aid announced it’s opening 99 additional no-charge COVID-19 drive-through testing sites on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Rite Aid at 20 South River St.. Plains Township, has been offering free testing for months. No other Luzerne County sites were announced.