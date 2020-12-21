🔊 Listen to this

The Times Leader Beer Gang is back with its weekly episode.

This week the gang reviewed Evil Genius Beer Company’s Santa, I Know Him.

The Beer Gang releases a new episode each Monday.

Previous episodes of the Beer Gang can be seen by following the links below, or going to the Beer Gang’s YouTube page:

• Episode 1: Yuengling Hershey’s Porter

• Episode 2: Benny Brewing Company’s Benny Fest

• Episode 3: Pacifico

• Episode 4: Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. IPAs

• Episode 5: Yuengling Flight

• Episode 6: Lionshead Belgian White Ale

• Episode 7: Rusty Nail Brewing Co.’s Fog Monster

• Episode 8: Breaker Brewing Co. triple IPA

• Episode 9: Troeg’s Mad Elf ale

• Episode 10: Happy Hole-idayz Doughnut Ale

You can also see previous episodes of The Beer Gang at the Gang’s YouTube channel by clicking here. New episodes are available each Monday exclusively on timesleader.com.