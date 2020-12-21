🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — TEGNA Inc., parent company of WNEP-TV, and AT&T have entered into a new multi-year re-transmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms across the country.

All TEGNA stations returned Sunday to any impacted AT&T homes.

WNEP went dark on DIRECTV on Dec. 2.

Here is the joint statement released Monday:

“AT&T and TEGNA regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.

The agreement includes re-transmission consent for all 64 TEGNA-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among many others. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.”

The original agreement expired at 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 and was extended until the Dec. 2, 7 p.m. deadline.