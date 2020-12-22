🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — When police and fire officials picked up the check Monday at the newly rebuilt McDonald’s in the township, it didn’t cost them a thing.

Instead Scott Kavlick, owner and operator of the fast food restaurant, presented them with a replica check for $5,000 to be split between them.

Kavlick said it was done to show his appreciation to the police and fire departments for their services, especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I never thought twice about it,” Kavlick said. “Typically we always have a donation. It just came to my mind to thank the first responders.”

Kavlick added the McDonald’s at 900 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd. to his list of 10 restaurants in 2018. It had been there more than 40 years. It was demolished this year and a brand new one built, reopening on Dec. 3. He declined to say what the rebuild cost, only to add, “It’s big bucks.”

The restaurant employs approximately 60 people, features a double drive-through, in-person take out, a high-volume kitchen, dedicated beverage counter and digital menu boards.

“They’re a longtime tenant of the township. They’ve been here since the ’70s. We’re happy that they rebuilt and this is a nicer place than the other one was,” said Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren.

Kuren joined Police Chief Will Clark, Lt. Kevin Kistler and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Moyer and firefighter Dan Hargrave for the check presentation from Kavlick. Each of the departments will receive $2,500 to be used at their discretion.

“It’s two departments that deserve it, believe me,” Kuren said. He said he believed the police department would use the money for its K9 unit.