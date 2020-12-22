🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A man from Nanticoke was arrested after state police allegedly found crystal methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

State police at Hazleton in court records say they stopped Thomas William O’Brien, 51, of South Walnut Street, operating a 2009 Infiniti, for several traffic violations while traveling on Arthur Gardner Parkway just after midnight.

O’Brien exited the vehicle due to the driver’s side window not able to be rolled down, court records say.

A trooper allegedly noticed O’Brien was unsteady on his feet after he exited the vehicle and later noticed O’Brien’s eyes were constricted.

After the trooper requested O’Brien to tilt his head back and open his mouth, the trooper allegedly noticed an orange substance on the roof of O’Brien’s mouth. O’Brien allegedly told the trooper he consumes narcotics, specifically pain killers, but not regularly.

O’Brien was arrested after field sobriety tests.

During a search of O’Brien’s vehicle, the trooper found nearly 250 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale in the trunk of his vehicle, court records say.

O’Brien was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and two traffic violations. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $30,000 bail.