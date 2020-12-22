🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count has reached 409.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 15,340.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 7,614 cases and 259 deaths; Monroe County has 5,366 cases and 188 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 571,551.

There are 6,090 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11–Dec. 17, stood at 15.8%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, there were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 14,212 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 43,283 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,168,882 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,810 cases among employees, for a total of 57,217 at 1,433 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 8,122 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,955 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14.

Through Dec. 21:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

26,563 doses of the vaccine have been administered.