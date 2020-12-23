🔊 Listen to this

Anyone attending Christmas Eve masses in the area late Thursday, it may be a good idea to take an umbrella and wear galoshes.

Dramatic weather changes are in store leading into Christmas Day with higher than usual temperatures, gusty winds and increase rainfall amounts before a sudden blast of cold air Friday that will change over to snow.

The latest forecast by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., issued early Wednesday calls for two to three inches of rain across Luzerne County and the upper Susquehanna River basin with winds gusting to near 45 miles per hour.

The prior forecast called for one to two inches of rain.

A flood watch goes into effect Thursday afternoon for most of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Temperatures in the mid-50s combined with a melting snow pack in the northern tier that has liquid content of two to four inches and rainfall will create favorable conditions for flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Timing of the storm

Winds are expected to increase Wednesday night and remain gusty 15 to 25 mph through Thursday. Strongest winds will be late Thursday into Thursday night gusting to 35 to 45 mph.

Showers are expected Thursday morning with periods of steady and heavier rain through the afternoon and night.

Onset of cold air is later than previously forecasted and is expected during Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the high 40s to mid-50s Christmas Eve and fall into the 20s on Friday before lowering into the teens Christmas night.

Wet roads may ice over and become slippery with black ice, the National Weather Service reported.

Excessive rain and snow melt may lead to some flash flooding across urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas with quick rises on the Susquehanna River and creeks.

The National Weather Service is expected to update the forecast late Wednesday afternoon.