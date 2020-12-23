🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County detectives and city police arrested Joshua Edwards, 26, after a woman discovered videos on his laptop computer allegedly showing him improperly touching a young girl.

The videos were uncovered by the woman in July while she was helping Edwards with training using the laptop computer, according to court records.

Detectives said a 14-second video shows Edwards wearing only shorts tickling the girl who only had on a nightgown and underwear. Edwards moved the girl’s underwear to expose her private parts that he touched, court records say.

A second 11-second video allegedly shows Edwards tickling the girl.

Edwards was arrested at his Barney Street, Wilkes-Barre, residence and arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township Tuesday night. Edwards was charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, and one count each of child pornography, dissemination of photo or film showing child sex acts, photographing or filming a child sex act, indecent assault and criminal use of communication facility.

Webby jailed Edwards at the county correctional facility without bail as he deemed him a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police she was helping Edwards with training videos on his laptop computer inside a residence on Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, in July.

While using the laptop computer, the woman told police she came across two video files Edwards emailed to himself. She was not able to open the video files and in return, she emailed the files to herself to open.

When she opened the videos to watch, she told police one video shows Edwards holding the girl upside down and sliding the girl’s underwear to the side before he touched the girl’s private parts, the complaint says.

Edwards was arrested when detectives executed a search warrant at his residence seizing electronic devices.