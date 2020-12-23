Home News Local Times Leader P.M. Update: Wednesday, Dec. 23 NewsLocal Times Leader P.M. Update: Wednesday, Dec. 23 By Times Leader - December 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Kevin Carroll is here with today’s P.M. Update: Flood concerns loom large in the valley as snow melts and rain is expected. Also: We’ll introduce you to the United Way’s holiday car lease winner and more. Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 39.4 ° F 41 ° 38 ° 55 % 1.3mph 1 % Wed 37 ° Thu 54 ° Fri 55 ° Sat 26 ° Sun 30 °