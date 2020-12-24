🔊 Listen to this

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, announced on Wednesday that $9 million in grant funds has been awarded to seven Luzerne County projects through Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“As we continue to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful that we are utilizing the resources available to us to invest in infrastructure projects that will spur additional private capital investment in Luzerne County,” Yudichak said.

“The Valley Crest Commons project, the Whitney Point Industrial Park, and all the projects funded today in the 14th Senatorial District are vital redevelopment projects that will lead to economic growth and more job opportunities to help northeastern Pennsylvania working families recover from the financial hardships of this terrible pandemic.”

The Redevelopment Authority of Luzerne County will receive $500,000 for the Valley Crest Commons Phase II project, to be used for construction improvements to Valley Crest Boulevard including storm sewers, inlets, and other needed public improvements.

“The Valley Crest team is honored, grateful, and excited about this RACP grant award,” said Robert Tamburro, General Partner, Trustee, TFP Limited Real Estate Development and Management. “I want to thank Senator John Yudichak, his team, and all legislators that have supported this important regional project.”

In Newport Township, $1.5 million will be allocated to infrastructure upgrades and reclamation work in Whitney Point Industrial Park, in the hopes of attracting new industry to the park.

The other projects in Luzerne County receiving funding from the RACP include:

• The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund will receive $2.5 million for the Gateway Center Project, a mixed-use urban development consisting of a select-service hotel, luxury condominiums, conference space and a parking garage. This fund will also receive $1.5 million for the Mohegan Sun Arena Capital Improvement Project;

• E.B. Classics, Inc. will receive $1 million foor the Main Street Pittston Redevelopment Project, involving the redevelopment of the property at 108 South Main Street into a multi-tenant commercial facility;

• Irem Temple Restoration Project, Inc. will receive $1 million for Phase II of the Irem Temple Restoration Project;

• USA Pork Packers will receive $1 million for its Facility Expansion Project, consisting of the construction of a 20,000 square foot building that will include modern automated processing systems.