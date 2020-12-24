🔊 Listen to this

Bill Jones, President/CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley, surprises CEO employee Theresa Slater as the winner of the agency’s annual random drawing. Slater can choose a 2020 Toyota RAV4, or $10,000 cash.

Prize winner Theresa Slater, Bill Jones, President/CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley, and Rick Osick, CEO of Motorworld, present Slater with a new Toyota Wednesday morning.

KINGSTON — Theresa Slater and her co-workers at the Commission on Economic Opportunity were wondering what was going on in front of their building on Union Street in Kingston Wednesday morning.

Slater soon found out that it was her lucky day.

For the ninth consecutive year, Motorworld Toyota donated a two-year lease on a new Toyota as an incentive for donors to support the United Way’s Annual Fundraising campaign.

Informing the winner of a random drawing is always a highlight of the campaign season.

Slater, a supervisor in CEO’s weatherization program, is the 2020 winner of the two-year lease on a Toyota Rav4, or Jones said she can choose a $10,000 cash prize, funded by Motorworld.

“What a wonderful way to thank all of the donors and wrap up the annual workplace campaign in what has been a very challenging year,” said Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

The announcement took place at the Commission on Economic Opportunity office on Union Street in Kingston.

Before Jones revealed the lucky winner, he took a minute to thank CEO and their employees for doing all that the organization is doing this year to address the needs of those impacted by the pandemic. CEO is a long-time funded partner of the United Way and has always played a leadership role in helping individuals with issues of food insecurity, housing assistance, utility bills, and other concerns.

And Jones noted that Slater has been a generous United Way donor for a very long time.

“I was very surprised,” Slater said. “And this was certainly unexpected. But when we saw all the people gathering in front of our building, we figured one of us might have won the vehicle.”

Slater, who lives in Hanover Township, said the most she has ever won before is $10 on a lottery ticket.

Slater said she always donates to the United Way because her employer, CEO, is a recipient of United Way funding.

“And there are many other worthy non-profits in Luzerne County that also receive United Way assistance,” she said. “I’m aware of all the good deeds they do for so many people.”

CEO is a leader in times of crisis and Jones said he was thrilled that the winner was a long-time employee at CEO.

“It just seems fitting that this year’s winner represents an agency that has been so critical to helping others during COVID,” Jones said at the presentation.

Jones said Slater represents thousands of donors who have contributed to this year’s campaign.

“Obviously, it is not possible to give a car away to every donor, but we are genuinely and deeply grateful for every single gift, large or small, and those gifts will be used to help Wyoming Valley children, families, and others in need.,” Jones said.

Jones said there is still time to support the campaign. Donors can go to the United Way’s website at www.unitedwaywb.org .